Lions player wanted for domestic violence turns himself in to Hillsborough deputies

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Detroit Lions player, Cameron Sutton, has turned himself in to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on Easter Sunday.

At 8:24 p.m., the NFL player arrived at the Orient Road Jail to turn himself in, after he was wanted for domestic battery by strangulation.

On March 25, his attorney told the sheriff’s office’s warrant section that Sutton was traveling to Tampa to turn himself in.

Deputies responded to a call on March 7 to find a woman who they said had been beaten at Sutton’s Lutz home. Officials had not been able to locate the football player since that incident.

“After weeks of evading law enforcement, this man has finally made the right choice to turn himself in,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Domestic violence has no place in our community, and no one is above the law here in Hillsborough County. My thoughts are with this woman as she continues to heal from this man’s gruesome actions.”

