Lions Club to host carnival, proceeds to benefit kids

Apr. 19—The Norman Lions Club will hold its annual fundraiser next week, and proceeds will go to the club's organization that offers free eye screenings and eye care to those who need it.

The event coincides with Norman Music Festival and will be set up adjacent to the event along James Garner Avenue in Downtown Norman.

The carnival will take place from April 25-27. Hours are Thursday, 6-10 p.m.; Friday, 6-11 p.m.; and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Bryan Hapke, first vice president and program coordinator for Norman Lions Club, said the event raises between $4,000-$8,000 each year, depending on the weather, and all the money goes towards helping people in the community.

"Our operating expenses are all paid from dues, so 100% of what we raise from the carnival goes to vision protection or other charitable causes for Lions," Hapke said.

Proceeds from the event will go to help the club to purchase eye screening equipment, offer free exams and glasses to those who need it, fund scholarships for music programs, and fund the club's International Student of the Month and High School Student of the Month programs.

Marie Burns, executive director of Oklahoma Lions Services Foundation, said Lions Kidsight USA offers vision screening for children from 6 months to 6 years old. They do this with a camera to look for different risk factors for disease.

"If that screening shows abnormalities of any kind, they'll take that screening and go to the ophthalmologist or optometrist and get a professional screening by a doctor," Burns said.

She said many kids in Oklahoma don't receive eye screenings, particularly those whose families are economically disadvantaged.

Hapke said in Norman, the Lions Club isn't allowed to go into public schools, so it visits daycares and preschools.

"We are focusing on preschool and daycare facilities," he said.

This year, the Lions Club has already visited three sites.

In May, he wants to set up an eye screening station at the Norman Farm Market.

Burns said the camera is accurate up to 98%, and that results come in quickly, and the scan is non-intrusive.

"If you catch a lot of diseases early, under the age of 6, they can be corrected, like lazy eye," Burns said. "Pupil disparity, which is uneven pupils, can be corrected before they end up going to school. If they wait, it can become permanent."

Hapke said those who want to support can visit the carnival, which has been popular in recent years.

"It's a really safe, clean atmosphere. There are food trucks there. There are some games and rides ranging from real young children up to slightly older," he said.

Visitors can either purchase a wristband, which is good for a four-hour period, or they can purchase tickets. Rides range from one to four tickets a piece.

Bill Purcell, second vice president of Norman Lions Club, said the carnival will celebrate its 61st year, and that it has been associated with the Norman Music Festival for 12 years.

"The synergy between the two events has been wonderful," Purcell said. "The music festival draws tens of thousands of people to Downtown Norman. The carnival lights up the night sky and creates a festive atmosphere."

