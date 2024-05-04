Linn County, Kansas home badly damaged by flood

PLEASANTON, Kan. — A Pleasanton, Kansas woman is still cleaning up from flood waters that ravaged her home last weekend.

Michelle Bull has been finding heirlooms all around her property washed away by floodwaters, everything including the kitchen sink which now sits in gravel from a washed out road. One thing she hasn’t been able to find yet is her riding lawn mower that was sent adrift down Muddy Creek Sunday morning.

Since then she’s been picking up the pieces of a lifetime’s worth of possessions.

“That’s a really nice dresser, that’s another dresser,” she said rummaging through a huge pile of debris in her driveway.

Michelle Bull lives along the same Pleasanton, Kansas creek where her family’s resided for generations.

“I never dreamed it could do that,” she said.

But this past weekend she woke up in the middle of the night to find mother nature at her doorstep four feet up.

“It just kept raining and raining and raining. When it got to the stairs that’s when I started to think oh my we’re in trouble,” Bull said.

She and her grandson tried to get what they could off the floor, soon the water was at their knees. She’s saved what she could including photos of her sons during their multiple tours of duty in Iraq.

“I’m very happy I did not lose these,” she said clutching the photos.

But as the floodwaters receded huge holes in the floor were left behind along with water logged and water damaged furniture and belongings including hundreds of 40-60 year old vinyl records.

“We just had to toss everything because everything was under water,” Bull said.

Bull has home owners insurance, but it doesn’t cover flooding. She never expected Muddy Creek to leave behind such a muddy mess.

Bull’s church will help her throw out water damaged belongings Saturday. Friends in Service of Heroes, F.I.S.H, is collecting donations. Add “Pleasanton Flooding Recovery” in instructions for monetary donations or contact the organization by phone at 913.717.9980 or by email to arrange donations of furniture or other items.

