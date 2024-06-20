Linn County changes rule on one-mile setbacks for new CAFOs

Linn County on Thursday clarified its regulations about concentrated animal feeding operations, altering its one-mile setback from residential properties to apply only to new chicken operations.

The Linn County board voted 2-1 to add the words “new large chicken CAFO” into its county code regarding setbacks.

The commissioners did not define what constitutes "large." The Oregon Department of Agriculture defines CAFOs as intensive animal feeding operations in which more than 1,000 animals that are confined for more than 45 days a year.

Commissioner Will Tucker said after the commission adopted the one-mile setback in December 2023, people approached him and he grew concerned the wording could prevent other types of confined animal feeding operations, like those for dairies or livestock.

“That is why I wanted to make sure it was very, very clear,” Tucker said during the crowded hearing.

When the commission decided to reopen the issue, the county received written testimony from hundreds of people, he said.

Most of the letters supported the standards that Linn County previously adopted, and asked them not to change them, Tucker said. Many of the letters were from people in other states, including as far away as Massachusetts.

“I am talking about the whole nation is watching us and it’s a big deal,” said Commissioner Sherrie Sprenger, who voted against the amendment. “That makes it a little more hefty.”

What sparked the outrage about chicken CAFOs?

In 2021, farmer Eric Simon proposed to build a chicken grow facility that could house up to 580,000 Foster Farms chickens at a time in a rural area on Jefferson-Scio Road.

Local farmers and residents banded together in opposition and took their concerns to the Oregon Legislature, which passed Senate Bill 85 in 2023 banning CAFOs using an unlimited amount of ground water. SB85 also required CAFOs to apply for a permit if they plan on using manure produced at the operation on surrounding fields.

The law also allows counties and cities to create new setback requirements. Linn County became the first — and remains the only — county in the state to adopt setbacks.

“At that time, there was no evidence in the record for cattle and livestock,” Commissioner Roger Nyquist said. “That is not a conflict or an issue that’s before us today or in my mind has been for a long time.”

Under new rules adopted Thursday by Linn County, there are hundreds of properties in the county where dairy or cattle ranches could be located.

Debate on altering the setback from residential properties

Much of the discussion before the vote Thursday was about whether the setback should be altered.

Sprenger said she favored reducing the one-mile setback to 3/4 mile, which was what the county’s planning commission had recommended in 2023.

Sprenger said that she lives next to a property outside Scio where a new large chicken CAFO could be sited under the current one mile setback.

“As much as I am not a fan of these in my backyard, we are also talking about the cost of food. And that’s a big deal. That’s a really big deal," she said. "I hate this has been small farm, small ag vs. big ag.”

At the one-mile setback, there are about 90 properties in the county of 2,292 square miles that still qualify for a "new large chicken CAFO." At the 3/4 mile setback, the number of qualifying properties goes up to about 400.

Tucker said there was no need to alter the distance because there is a waiver process if a farmer wants to build a "new large chicken CAFO" that would not confirm to the one-mile setback. That involves getting neighbors to join in the petition.

“If a group of farmers felt that they wanted and would allow a chicken farm to be near them, we will be in support of your variance,” Tucker said.

He also noted county code doesn’t prevent existing chicken CAFOs from expanding.

The future for chicken CAFOs in the Willamette Valley

The Oregon Department of Agriculture in April, as part of a court case, pulled the water permit of the pending chicken ranch application in the Willamette Valley from Simon’s J-S Ranch.

The department said it intends to “affirm, modify or reverse the order by Oct. 31.”

That means the application for the chicken facility is on hold.

Because it was approved before the new setbacks and regulations were in place, it is still qualified to move forward if the water permit is approved.

The property of two previously proposed large chicken CAFO’s, one in Marion County northwest of Stayton and one between Scio and Mill City, were put up for sale after Senate Bill 85 passed. That means it is unlikely that either will go forward.

