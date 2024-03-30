LinkedIn to roll out TikTok-style video option

LinkedIn has plans to roll out TikTok-style video options for its platform.

The professional networking platform told Axios that it is testing the video option for users.

“[W]e are testing new ways to help members more easily discover timely, relevant videos to watch on LinkedIn,” Suzi Owens, a company spokesperson told the outlet.

The video option will appear next to the home button at the bottom of the app’s navigation bar.

Austin Null, a strategy director, shared a screen recording of the new video option on his app and said he “told y’all once LinkedIn as a product catches up to the other platforms it’s over.”

The video option looks very similar to the feed on TikTok and the 2020 launch of Instagram reels.

Brendan Gahan, the co-founder and CEO of Creator Authority, told Axios that while it is rarer for users to have more than 1 million followers on LinkedIn, their connections tend to be “narrower, deeper and more trusted.”

The Hill has reached out to LinkedIn for more information on the new service.

