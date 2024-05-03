Who’s linked to the case of a Homestead woman fatally carjacked in a coordinated ambush?

The investigation into the deadly carjacking of a Homestead woman who was ambushed at a red light in Central Florida has been a whirlwind — uncovering an underground network of drug trafficking that extends across Florida and Puerto Rico.

READ MORE: Drugs, money and murder: A look at the probe into Homestead woman’s deadly carjacking

On April 11, Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas had driven from Homestead and was stopped at an intersection near Winter Springs, a suburban community in Seminole County, when she was carjacked by a masked man pointing a semiautomatic rifle at her. Later that night, Guerrero De Aguasvivas’s body was found in her burned-out Dodge Durango at a construction site in Osceola County, just south of Orlando.

So far, five have been arrested in connection to the probe. Here’s a look at the key people associated with the case.

Guerrero De Aguasvivas

Not much is known about Guerrero De Aguasvivas. According to Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma, the Homestead woman left her native Dominican Republic five years ago. She was married to Miguel Angel Aguasvivas, who runs Miguelito Barber Shop in Florida City.

A photo of Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas posted on December 2023.

For at least some time, Guerrero De Aguasvivas, who became a licensed nail tech in 2022, worked at the Dominican Beauty Room Salon and Spa in Florida City.

The Homestead woman’s online activity offers a rare but limited glimpse into facets of her life. According to her Facebook, she possibly has two children, including a 5-year-old daughter.

Torres-Garcia

Jordanish Torres-Garcia, 28, landed on investigators’ radar because he owns the green 2002 Acura connected to Guerrero De Aguasvivas’ fatal kidnapping — and to the murder of a tow truck driver in Orange County the day before. He admitted to FBI agents that he was the masked carjacker caught on video, according to a federal complaint.

Jordanish Torres-Garcia

While questioned, Torres-Garcia told agents that before the carjacking, he met with someone who gave him an AR-15 rifle and $1,500 to deliver Guerrero De Aguasvivas to “another individual.”

Torres-Garcia has a history with the feds. In 2016, he pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge and was sentenced to three years in prison followed by three years of probation. At the time of the kidnapping, Torres-Garcia was still on probation due to several violations.

Ocasio-Justiniano

Kevin Omar Ocasio-Justiniano, 28, is suspected of being behind the wheel of the Acura during the ambush, according to Lemma. It’s unclear how the accused getaway driver came to the attention of agents during the carjacking probe.

Kevin Omar Ocasio-Justiniano

Ocasio-Justiniano, who also goes by “Kevo,” is a known drug dealer and member of the 6’s gang in Orlando, according to a federal complaint. He was picked up in Puerto Rico, where he’s being held on an unrelated federal automatic weapons possession and drug trafficking warrant.

Since 2020, Ocasio-Justiniano has been on police’s radar in drug, burglary and assault cases, court records indicate. At the time of the fatal carjacking, he was on probation in Florida after a 2023 battery conviction.

Crespo Hernandez

Crespo Hernandez, who investigators say was one of the last people Guerrero De Aguasvivas spoke to as she was driving on I-4 around downtown Orlando, is being held without bond on state fentanyl trafficking and marijuana with intent to sell charges.

Giovany Joel Crespo Hernandez

He’s currently not facing charges in connection to Guerrero De Aguasvivas’ carjacking.

Crespo Hernandez, according to a complaint, was the target of a 2020 Homeland Security probe in the Miami area that led to agents seizing more than $300,000. He’s also a known member of a drug trafficking organization and a person of interest in “a series of home invasions and homicide investigations.”

Romero Soto

Crespo Hernandez’s live-in girlfriend Monicsabel Romero Soto, 28, is facing federal cocaine charges after agents say she took delivery of three bricks of cocaine — worth $60,000 — that were found in a lamp in a package sent from Puerto Rico to a St. Cloud home in Osceola County.

Monicsabel Romero Soto

An agent testified that packages had been delivered to the address under names associated with Romero Soto since 2021.

Romero Soto, who moved to Central Florida from Puerto Rico in 2018, was released from detention after a judge ruled that she wasn’t a flight risk — despite evidence of “a substantial, long-running criminal enterprise.”

The deputy

Francisco Estrella Chicon, an Orange County deputy, is accused of illegally accessing the personal and professional profile information belonging to the lead Seminole County detective on the case and sharing that information with Guerrero De Aguasvivas’ husband.

Orange County Deputy Francisco Estrella Chicon

Estrella Chicon’s wife is a childhood friend of Aguasvivas. The deputy was hired in September 2022 and has been relieved of duty without pay while the criminal case is under way.

“Somehow they’ve implicated myself with all these heinous crimes,” Estrella Chicon told reporters. “...I just want to get my life back.”

Aguasvivas

Aguasvivas, the Homestead woman’s husband, isn’t currently facing any charges. But from the start of the probe, Sheriff Lemma told reporters he was “skeptical” of Aguasvivas’ cooperation.

A photo of Miguel Angel Aguasvivas, the husband of Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas.

Aguasvivas told investigators that his wife was traveling to Central Florida to visit relatives. Further investigation determined that wasn’t the case. According to Lemma, Guerrero De Aguasvivas called her husband before the carjacking and informed him that a car was tailing her.

“Don’t stop, don’t stop, anywhere,” Aguasvivas told his wife, who was shot to death that same day.