Lines seen at Raleigh office as DMV opens on Saturdays at 16 North Carolina spots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The lines are getting longer at DMV offices to start the summer, so North Carolina Department of Transportation officials are adding Saturday hours to meet the demand.

The extra hours will be available at 16 locations across the state, including two offices in Raleigh and one in Fayetteville.

A CBS 17 crew spotted long lines at the Spring Forest Road location in Raleigh Saturday morning. The line around opening time on Saturday stretched from the DMV office along the sidewalk past at least four other stores at the Spring Forest Pavilion shopping center, at the corner of Atlantic Avenue.

The expanded hours start as people are still struggling to find appointments and DMV officials start their busiest time of the year.

North Carolina DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin tells CBS 17 state money was reallocated to pay for the extra hours and officials are now considering adding Saturday services during other times of the year at some of the state’s busiest offices.

“We’ve been working internally on what can we do to expand Saturdays in specific locations beyond just during the peak season time,” Goodwin said.

The commissioner says he’d like to see the expansion happen this fall but it depends on whether they have the money and staffing to do it.

DMV customers tell CBS 17 they’re glad to have this option available for the summer.

“Wait time was very efficient. The people on the office staff were wonderful, polite, courteous, professional,” said Terrance Pinkett, a customer at the Spring Forest Road location in Raleigh.

Transportation officials say Saturday hours will continue for nearly three months, with the final expanded service on August 24.

Here is a full list of the locations with Saturday hours:

Andrews, 1440 Main St.

Asheville, 1624 Patton Ave.

Charlotte North, 9711 David Taylor Dr.

Charlotte South, 201 W. Arrowood Rd., Suite H

Fayetteville, 831 Elm St. (Eutaw Village)

Graham, 111 E. Crescent Square

Greensboro, 2391 Coliseum Blvd.

Greenville, 4651 N. Creek Dr.

Huntersville, 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Rd.

Jacksonville, 299 Wilmington Hwy.

Monroe, 3122 U.S. Hwy. 74 W.

Raleigh North, 2431 Spring Forest Rd., Suite 101 (Spring Forest Pavilion)

Raleigh West, 3231 Avent Ferry Rd.

Salisbury, US 29 S, 5780 South Main St.

Wilmington, 2390 Carolina Beach Rd., Suite 104 (South Square Plaza)

Winston-Salem, 2001 Silas Creek Pkwy.

