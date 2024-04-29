Line of thunderstorms moving through Detroit area this afternoon, evening

A line of thunderstorms with gusty winds could move through the Detroit area this afternoon, fueled by the warmth and humidity of the day.

The National Weather Service in White Lake said a broken line of storms was moving through, and meteorologist Kyle Klein predicted a slight chance of a tornado this afternoon.

A line of storms was developing over Grand Rapids early this afternoon and was expected to reach the Detroit area in late afternoon, or early evening.

Your chance of rain and gusty winds depends on how that line of storms coalesces as it moves across the state, Klein said.

Some areas may hit the 80-degree mark today, but for others, highs will be in the upper 70s. A cold front will move through overnight, and tomorrow's highs will be around 70, with clouds clearing through the day

