Line of strong to severe storms possible late Monday

A cold front will be approaching the region late Monday and will likely bring a line of showers and storms out ahead of it. There is the chance that a few storms may become strong to severe. An Enhanced Risk (3/5) is placed over northern areas while a Slight Risk (2/5) is placed over the rest of Southeast Louisiana.

We’ll likely see a squall line move into the area presenting the main concern of damaging wind gusts. Embedded tornadoes may be possible as well, with the risk increasing the more north you go. A few tornadoes may even be on the strong side (EF2+) where there is a hatched significant severe outline.

Some hail cannot be ruled out, but that threat is lower. We may see some downpours that produce localized issues like ponding; however, widespread flash flooding is not a concern.

A few showers may be possible in the afternoon hours ahead of the main line. The primary line of storms will likely move into the western area during the evening and push eastward into the night. Most of the rain will clear shortly after midnight, but a few showers may linger in the pre-dawn hours.

Be sure to multiple ways to receive weather alerts and stay tuned to updated forecasts during the day. Make sure your phone is unmuted, charged, and turned on for WEA notifications. Turn off your do not disturb and take your phone off of silent mode so those WEA alerts can push through to you.

With an overnight aspect to this event, make sure any alerts or warnings can wake you up as well.

Have a plan and a safe place to go to if a warning is issued for your location. Find a lower-level, interior room away from windows.

