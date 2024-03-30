Line of Duty’s Anna Maxwell Martin recalls mortifying moment she flashed commuters

Line of Duty star Anna Maxwell Martin has recalled the mortifying moment that she accidentally flashed commuters.

Martin, who is best known for appearing as DCS Patricia Carmichael in BBC crime drama Line of Duty and as Julia Johnstone in comedy Motherland, appeared on an episode of Rob Beckett's Smart TV alongside Romesh Ranganathan and Cush Jumbo.

After being prompted by Beckett, Martin launched into the story, which came about because she was trying to cheer her daughter up.

World Productions - BBC

"I was trying to cheer my kid up because she was going on a train for the first time and it was commuter time, early in the morning and it was a packed station, and I was there with both of my children," Martin began.

"I popped her on the train and tried to be jolly through the window and said, 'You’ll be alright, you’ll have a great day don’t worry!'"

That, Martin explained, is where it all went wrong.

"So, I thought I’ll just flash my [bra to cheer her up]. I thought I had a bra on and instead I just got my t*** out."

Both of her daughters "died" after the moment, she added.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for BFI - Getty Images

Unfortunately for fans of Motherland, Martin's co-star Diane Morgan had a disappointing update on the show's fourth season, and recently confirmed that the series won't be coming back.

During an interview with The Times, Morgan shared that BBC bosses decided not to renew the popular sitcom for a fourth season.

"I hate to say it, because I still get women running up to me with prams in the street asking me when it’s coming back," she said.

Rob Beckett’s Smart TV airs Thursdays at 9pm on Sky Max & NOW.





