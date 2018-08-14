Lindsay Lohan Wants To Be Ariel In 'The Little Mermaid' With Meryl Streep As Ursula

Meryl Streep and Lindsay Lohan attend a Haitian relief benefit in 2005. The two worked together on "A Prairie Home Companion," which was released in 2006. (Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

When Lindsay Lohan isn’t speaking with a questionable accent, she’s usually posting a head-scratcher on social media ― and her Monday night Instagram activity was no exception.

The “Mean Girls” star and Mykonos club owner shared an image of Ariel and Ursula from Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” with the words, “My dream Role with #MerylStreep” emblazoned above them. She also included the image in her Instagram story.

Fans of Lohan have been responding across social media with both excitement and words of affirmation, while critics have suggested the 32-year-old is too old to play Ariel:

Meryl for Ariel! Even Lindsay Lohan wants it to happen!! pic.twitter.com/NeEgvqS3V6

— Alex #BoycottNRA (@JockJockGoose) August 14, 2018

my first instinct was to make fun of this, but “The Little Mermaid starring Lindsay Lohan and #MerylStreep” would definitely be my favorite movie pic.twitter.com/sZNWSxja4K

— Caroline Framke (@carolineframke) August 14, 2018

Lmaooo Lindsay Lohan’s posted on IG that her dream role is to be Princess Ariel and Meryl Streep to be Ursula and everyone is DRAGGING her in the comments “10 years too late, sweetie”

— Kitty Girl (@OhVantey) August 14, 2018

Previously, Streep and Lohan starred together in 2006′s “A Prairie Home Companion.”

Streep told W magazine about Lohan at the time that “Lindsay is completely, visibly living in front of the camera” and that she reminded the Oscar winner of Cher as a young performer.

“She’s in command of the art form,” Streep said of Lohan’s chops. “Whatever acting is, I don’t know what it is, she’s in command of it. I think she could do anything she puts her mind to.”

Streep would certainly make an aces Ursula, but Lohan’s reputation suggests she might be a bit tougher to manage on set than Streep’s characterization implies. Lohan has been cited as difficult to work with, and the Disney Channel didn’t ask her back for “Life Size 2” with Tyra Banks.

Recently, Lohan, who’s a spokeswoman for Lawyer.com, has been getting slammed for her comments about the Me Too movement.

“I’m going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women,” Lohan said to British newspaper The Times.

She added later that while she’s “very supportive of women,” she doesn’t like “attention-seekers” or, as The Times put it, “trial by social media.” She has since apologized.

At any rate, we’d be curious to see this come to life son... uh, Disney? You in?