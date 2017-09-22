Lindor hits another homer, Indians get 27th win in 28 games

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, left, talks with right fielder Jay Bruce on the bench during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — It's time for the 2017 Cleveland Indians to be introduced to the one and only ... 1884 Providence Grays.

They share some unlikely history. The two teams, which played a mere 141 years apart, are the only two clubs to have ever won 27 out of 28 games.

The Indians joined the Grays on Thursday when Francisco Lindor's three-run homer led Cleveland to a 4-1 victory and three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels.

The Grays ended up winning 28 of 29, leaving the Indians one game shy of matching the record.

"We want to keep it going," Cleveland reliever Dan Otero said. "I mean, it's crazy. That stuff doesn't happen in baseball."

It may have looked a little too familiar to the Angels, who lost to the Indians for the 11th consecutive time.

"They're good, but any team can be beaten if you're doing the things you need to do," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "We didn't do it consistently enough."

It was a damaging series for the Angels, who have lost four of their last five overall in a struggling effort to overtake the Minnesota Twins for the final AL wild-card berth.

After hitting a two-run homer Wednesday night, Lindor came back with a game-winning, three-run homer in the fifth Thursday off Parker Bridwell (8-3) to break up a 1-1 game. It was his 32nd home run.

The Indians started right-hander Danny Salazar, largely in an effort to see if he can be a viable postseason reliever. He went 2 2/3 innings, allowing the one run, two hits and three walks.

Five Cleveland relievers did not allow a run. The victory went to Zack McAllister (2-2) who threw 1 1/3 innings. Tyler Olson worked a scoreless ninth for his first career save.

The Angels took their only lead against the Indians this season in the first when Mike Trout walked and scored on a double by Albert Pujols.

Edwin Encarnacion hit his 37th home run to lead off the second and tie it.

The victory left the Indians 96-57, still one game behind the Dodgers for the best overall record and home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

___

