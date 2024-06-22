Lindenwood University proceeds with staff layoffs after enrollment concerns

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Lindenwood University faces another round of layoffs as the university anticipates lower student enrollment this fall due to FAFSA delays.

FOX 2’s news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report that Lindenwood laid off 12 staff members and two faculty members, an effort to slash its operating budget by 10% ahead of the new school year.

In addition to the layoffs, there’s also a possibility the university may not fill up to 50 available positions.

According to the Associated Press, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) recently went through a massive overhaul that was supposed to make the application process simpler and shorter. There’s been a series of setbacks that have prevented some prospective college students from securing the financial aid needed to afford college.

This marks at least the second time over the past year that Lindenwood has dealt with layoffs. The university announced a plan last fall that led to cutting nine filled staff positions and other vacant roles while also dropping 10 athletic programs.

