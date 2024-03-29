Linden shooting at food distributor leaves man critical

LINDEN – A man is in critical condition at University Hospital in Newark after being shot multiple times early Friday at a food service distribution company.

Just before 6 a.m. Friday, Linden Central Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a shooting at Maximum Quality Foods, 3351 Tremley Point Road.

The family owned and operated food service distributor has serviced the tri-state area for more than 40 years, as well as parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island and stocks more than 8,000 items, including fresh poultry and produce; perishable dairy and protein products; dry goods, including condiments, sauces and oils, as well as frozen fries, vegetables and desserts, according to the company's website.

Police said the suspect fled before police arrived.

The shooting is under investigation by the Linden Police Detective Bureau.

