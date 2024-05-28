Linden mayor, school district hit with lawsuit claiming antisemitic hiring

LINDEN – A former assistant superintendent of schools has gone to court, alleging he was forced to quit because he objected to an "antisemitic and illegal scheme" by the mayor, school superintendent and school board president to "keep Linden from by being 'taken over' by Jews."

Paul Oliveira, who joined the district as assistant superintendent for academics in January 2023 and resigned on April 17, filed a lawsuit May 23 against Mayor Derek Armstead, Superintendent of Schools Atiya Perkins and Board of Education President Marlene Berghammer, alleging they retaliated against him because of his opposition to their "nefarious and illegal agenda" to "deliberately exclude Jews" from being considered for employment in the school district.

The lawsuit claims Oliveira witnessed several antisemitic and other discriminatory remarks in a Jan. 22 meeting with the other officials where he was directed to hire only applicants who were African American or of Haitian descent.

He alleges that Armstead, a Democrat who has announced his candidacy for the District 10 Congressional seat vacated by the April 24 death of Donald Payne, said only to hire African American or Haitian applicants because "That is what has to happen in order to keep our community from being taken over by guys with big hats and curls."

Linden Mayor Derek Armstead

The lawsuit alleges the mayor also made other antisemitic and discriminatory remarks, including “He sold his home anyway and moved out of town, I am not feeling that at all. He sold his house to the guys with the big hats and the curls” and "“Linden will go the same way as Roselle, Irvington, Newark if we don’t manage this thing the way that we’ve been trying to manage it, and that’s having full and complete control of who gets hired.”

Oliveira also alleges Berghammer said "If it’s in a neighborhood school district, it should be, we don’t mind if it is a black person or a Haitian speaking person,” along with “Do we have demographics as to what type of race they are?” and "How many of the teachers that you are hiring are black?”

Armstead allegedly replied, "You can almost figure that out by the name sometimes."

The lawsuit charges the "illegal" directives were "specifically designed to (1) marginalize individuals of one race/nationality (i.e., Jewish individuals) at the expense of other candidates who were not Jewish and (2) allow Defendants to ‘cherry pick’ which specific candidates they want hired in the Linden School District, based on unlawful criteria."

The lawsuit also contends that Armstead's directing whom to hire "went well beyond" his authority as mayor.

Joseph Garcia, attorney for the Linden Board of Education, said he was generally aware of Oliveira’s allegations, but has not yet been served with the lawsuit so it would be inappropriate to comment at this time.

"From what I do know of his allegations against the Board, the Board’s President and the Board’s Superintendent, I can tell you that the Board and the Board defendants are very much looking forward to providing their response and proving that Mr. Oliveira’s legal claims have no merit," Garcia said.

Armstead has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The lawsuit states Oliveira "found himself in the midst of an unlawful, unethical and discriminatory hiring scheme" that "proactively sought to hire candidates of a certain race."

When Oliveira complained about the directives, the lawsuit alleges, a "campaign of retaliation" against him began, causing the "previously collegial working environment to become so untenable that he was forced to take a protected medical leave" and eventually resigned.

After Oliveira lodged his objections to the plan, the superintendent and board president ignored his complaints and took no remedial action, directed him to continue meeting with the board president and mayor to select the desired candidates, the lawsuit states.

According to the lawsuit, during a school board planning session, Pamela Caporale, the assistant business administrator, questioned if the district could get sued over the hiring strategy, and Perkins responded "yes."

When Carporale said "because technically that's discrimination," Perkins responded "it is," according to the lawsuit.

Perkins then allegedly began fabricating criticism of Oliveira's job performance in emails and memos which created "a hostile work environment " and forced him to take a medical leave on Feb. 6 to deal with the stress and anxiety.

Oliveira, whose LinkedIn page indicates he formerly worked as a vice principal in the Newark school system, has experienced nightmares, inability to sleep, weight loss, headaches, panic attacks and stomach pains, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit states Oliveira's complaints were never investigated, nor was any remedial action taken; instead the defendants retaliated against him in an effort to get him to quit his job.

"Unable to further tolerate the constant retaliation to which he was subjected by defendants, plaintiff confirmed his termination by defendants via email on April 17, 2024," the lawsuit states.

Oliveira is seeking reinstatement of his job with benefits along with front pay, back pay and other monetary damages as well as corrective action to prevent retaliation in the workplace, anti-retaliation and other training.

