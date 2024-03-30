Lindale Candy Company adds their spin to Easter treats

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Lindale Candy Company is ready for a busy Easter weekend of providing treats to East Texans.

“We’ve got bunnies from 3-feet-tall to hand size, we’ve got chocolate bunnies on tractors, we’ve got edible chocolate baskets,” said Jeremiah Cagle, owner of the Lindale Candy Company.

Cagle said eighty percent of their products are made at the store.

“Hand painted, hand-pulled, hand shaped, hand packaged,” said Cagle.

Guests can even get a peek at the candy-making process like their signature red and white peppermint, that goes pastel for the holiday.

“You can actually watch us make all our homemade hand-pulled candies from A to Z right here on sight,” said Cagle.

Lindale Candy Company enjoys making a variety of unique treats for East Texas Easter baskets.

“What you shop in the front of our store is something you won’t find anywhere in East Texas and really in the world,” said Cagle.

They’re giving customers something different to enjoy for this holiday weekend.

“We actually paint each egg, they’re beautiful, very shiny, and they’re a great size, arguably too much chocolate, said no one ever,” said Cagle.

Their fun sweet treats give you a good reason to play with your food.

