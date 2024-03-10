Linda Larson: Backyards as national parks

March 19 is National Backyard Day, and the spring equinox begins at 11:06 p.m.

Usually on this day Minnesotans have yards full of snow and, more likely, ice. This year’s weather has been unusually warm, so I’m not sure if we’ll have a blizzard or puddles or tulips growing. Yet Minnesotans get outside whenever we can, snow or no snow.

As we approach spring, here’s a thought to consider. What if homeowners converted backyards into wilder landscapes?

I’m a little behind the times. Nature’s Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation that Starts in Your Yard by Douglas Tallamy was published in 2020, and Tallamy writes about how wildlife is diminishing, encouraging people with backyards to plant native plants and take steps to help wildlife thrive, such removing invasive plants. He calls the idea a homegrown national park, and his website homegrownnationalpark.org has lots of information about what people can do.

I acknowledge that not everyone has the privilege of a backyard, and I feel lucky to have one where I can plant pretty much whatever I want as long as I follow the town’s laws.

One idea I like is container gardening with “keystone” plants. Keystones are plants that support wildlife, “the backbone of local ecosystems,” according to the website. If I have any criticism, it’s that the keystones suggested for my area may not grow well. Perhaps it’s overgeneralizing as the map on his site shows our area joining parts of Ohio, New York and Connecticut.

Planting even one container of native plants can make a difference. Imagine if every home in a city did this. Bee, butterfly, and bird populations might grow.

I like the idea of a homegrown national park. Why not enjoy birds singing while sitting outside on a lovely day?

However, we have to be open to other kinds of critters, too. When a fox den turned up in our neighbor’s backyard, it was absolutely fun to watch the kits roughhouse and play. It was not so fun to watch them trample my plants until I figured out they don’t like nylon netting, which I used to enclose the vegetables. I’m ready for them this year with two long rolls of netting.

Minnesotans have to be careful about mosquitoes and ticks, too. We’re already informed about not leaving sitting water for mosquitoes to breed. My question is about ticks. How can we keep them away?

A scientific study from the Journal of Medical Entomology showed that high concentrations of plant compounds found in geraniums and verbena caused ticks to detach from canvas, and compounds from lavender were as effective as DEET. This idea hasn’t been studied using garden plants, but it might be worth trying.

We have lots of beautiful native plants here in Minnesota — for sun, shade, sandy soil, and clay. Two of my favorites are lupine and purple coneflower. A good source to help choose plants is the University of Minnesota Extension website extension.umn.edu/find-plants/native-plants.

On March 19, whether we’re soaking up the sun or shoveling snow, we can dream about which native plants we can add to our backyards.

— This is the opinion of Linda Larson, a St. Joseph resident. She is the author of "Grow It. Eat It," which won a national award, and "A Year In My Garden." Her column is published the second Sunday of the month.

