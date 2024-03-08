Lincolnton approves social district with mayor’s tiebreaker

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Downtown Lincolnton is getting a social district after a split board approved the decision Thursday night.

The district was approved to operate from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Town leaders said they would review the district’s impacts after a six-month period.

The four-member City Council was split on whether to approve it, with Mayor Ed Hatley breaking the tie.

New parking app comes to Davidson ahead of social district launch

The district is the first for Lincoln County, but Lincolnton joins nearby cities like Hickory, Gastonia and Huntersville with the policy. Charlotte is preparing to launch its own in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood.

Lincolnton’s district allows people to purchase alcohol at businesses within the district and walk outside on sidewalks, bordered by Court Square, East Sycamore Street, Poplar Street, Water Street, and part of South Cedar Street.

City Manager Richie Haynes said he’s budgeted for signs, trash cans and special cups, but there will not being portable toilets in place.

While there was heavy citizen opposition at the public hearing, business owners who spoke were all in favor.

Lincoln County’s State Rep. Jason Saine was a sponsor of the state bill to allow them in North Carolina.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.