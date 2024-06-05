Lincoln Zoo in Chicago Heartbroken After 17-Month-Old Lion Had to Be Euthanized

A 17-month-old lion had to be euthanized after a long battle with a mobility issues and pain caused by a birth deformity. Lomelok is a male lion cub that was born at the Lincoln Zoo in January 2023 with his brothers, Pesho and Sidai. Zoo staff noticed abnormal movement right away, making it hard for him to move.

In March 2024, he underwent surgery to correct the deformity in his lower spine and to alleviate his mobility issues. Zoo staff was hopeful it would correct the problem. The surgery seemed to be a success, and Lomelok was re-introduced to the public in April. “However, after many weeks of progress, medical intervention and physical therapy, it was clear Lomelok was still not thriving as a young lion cub should,” zoo officials said. The lion was euthanized on June 1st, leaving zoo staff and animals lovers everywhere heartbroken.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times file

Chicago Sun-Times shared, "The surgery, while common in large dogs and adult big cats, had yet to be done on a growing lion cub. His recovery was “slow and steady,” according to a new release from the zoo, but unfortunately, his progress wasn’t happening the way they expected it to. The zoo also said that Lomelok had another medical issue that required another surgery that would have a long recovery time. He'd have to be separated from his brothers and because he wouldn't thrive well in those conditions, the decision was made to euthanize him.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support from the community for Lomelok throughout his health journey,” the zoo said in a press release. “Lomelok’s name means ‘sweet’ in the Maa language, and that was the best way to describe him. There are no words to articulate how deeply he will be missed.”

Facts About Lion Cubs

Lion cubs learn so much the first few years of their lives from their mothers and siblings. Cubs normally stay with their mothers for the first 2 years of their lives before the males head out on their own. Moms teach the cubs basic survival skills, like how to hunt prey by stalking, pouncing, and biting. She teaches them how to protect themselves from predators like hyenas, hippos, and rhinos. And adorably, they also practice roaring.

With their siblings, they practice fighting and hunting. They learn how to move silently, allowing them to attack without ever being seen or heard. These big cats have soft pads on the bottom of their paws, which helps them creep up on their prey without making a sound. Their paws also have a false heel, giving them more leverage when pulling down on their prey like antelopes, zebras, buffaloes, and even young elephants.

My son told me this interesting fact: a lion's roar could be heard up to five miles away! Lions roar for a variety of reasons. They roar to show off strength to rivals, but they also roar to attract mates. Male lions also roar to show their dominance, and to communicate with their pride. They'll roar to scare away predators and intruders, and to warn the pride of potential danger. If a lion gets separated from their pride, they'll often roar (it's like yelling) to find the lost lion or their group. If you ever hear a lion roaring, you know it's time to head the other way!

