Lincoln police warn residents of jewelry theft scheme targeting victims age 60 and older

The Lincoln Police Department on Tuesday warned residents of a series of jewelry thefts in which two suspects in a vehicle target victims 60 years old and older in a scheme.

Nine similar jewelry thefts have been reported over the past eight months, primarily in the Lincoln neighborhood of Sun City and nearby shopping centers, police said.

The reported thefts, which started in July, have involved a man and a woman in a vehicle who approached the victims and asked for directions. Police said the man was seen driving the vehicle, and the woman was in a passenger seat.

After asking for directions, the woman got out of the vehicle and approached the victims. Police said she told the victims it was her birthday and had the victims try on costume jewelry to steal the victims’ jewelry.

Police described the suspect vehicles used in the thefts as a white 2022 Audi Q3 with California license plate 8ZZM847, a white 2022 Jeep Wrangler with California license plate 9AAK690 and a black SUV with unknown license number. The Police Department released security camera images of the Audi and the Jeep.

The male suspect appeared to be in his 40s with a heavy body build, tall with dark-colored hair and black-rimmed eyeglasses, according to police. The female suspect appeared to be 30 to 40 years old and standing about 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-5.

The reported jewelry thefts occurred:

▪ In the 900 block of Sterling Parkway.

▪ In the 100 block of Sawmill Lane.

▪ In the 600 block of Violet Lane.

▪ In the 2000 block of Winding Way.

▪ In the 1600 block of Sweet Juliet Lane.

▪ In the 600 block of Gold Strike Court.

▪ In the 1700 block of Andover Lane.

▪ Near Graeagle and Hawk Hill lanes.

▪ At the Raley’s store at 39 Lincoln Blvd.

Investigators asked anyone with information about these jewelry thefts or witness similar suspicious activity to call the Police Department at 916-645-4040.