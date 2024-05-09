New Lincoln Park Education Center in Clermont to open this fall; open enrollment starting

The Lincoln Park Education Center, a new school in the Lake County School system committed to flexible learning and career readiness, will be hosting open enrollment on Monday, May 13 at the former Clermont Elementary School, 680 E. Highland Ave. Clermont. Interested students and parents can stop by from 6 to 8 p.m.

Lincoln Park Education Center is designed to serve students who balance their education with part-time work, family responsibilities or other obligations that produce scheduling conflicts, according to the school district. Students can complete a high school diploma through an 18-credit option by attending classes on a flexible schedule. This initiative, approved by the state, allows students to earn a standard diploma while gaining valuable job skills and potentially earning post-secondary credits.

A rendering shows the future look of the Lincoln Park Education Center, slated to open in fall 2024.

“We saw students who needed to work, deciding whether they wanted to finish high school or go to work,” Lake County School Superintendent Diane Kornegay said. “There’s about 40 percent of students working part time, so we began looking for options to provide flexible learning so those who need or want to work can’t still receive their high school diploma.”

The new center is developed in partnership with Lake Technical College and Lake Sumter State College, offering on-site dual-enrollment options that eliminate the common barriers to accessing post-secondary education programs.

“We want to bring a direct link from Lake County schools to our employers,” said Kimberly Frazier, career and technical education program manager at Lake Tech said. “So we are bringing in HVAC programs and electrical training, because it’s an industry that is booming. This site will provide an additional location for training so our students in South Lake don’t have to travel 45 minutes to Eustis.”

So what does this look like? An incoming freshman would choose to attend morning or afternoon classes, focusing on the core subjects like math, science, social studies, etc. They would earn these required credits over the course of four years.

Interior rooms are being renovated into offices for the new Lincoln Park Education Center, slated to open in fall 2024.

Students in higher grades would come in with some of their credits completed, so they would in turn need fewer classes. They will also have options to dual-enroll in job skills training that would have them ready to enter the workforce or move to higher education.

“It’s meeting every student where they are and developing a schedule that works best for them, whatever their work needs are, their family needs are, whatever they're looking to accomplish and then creating a schedule based on those needs,” Kornegay said.

Currently there are 35 students enrolled, with a maximum capacity of 160. The former Clermont Elementary principal, Jeffrey Williams, will continue his position as the new principal of the LPEC. The elementary school closed in 2023, when the nearby Aurelia M. Cole Academy opened. The former elementary school is being renovated to open as the LPEC in the fall.

Renovations are ongoing to get the former Clermont Elementary School up to code so it can serve as the new Lincoln Park Education Center, slated to open in fall 2024.

The building also has a historical factor, and no, not because of the popular 2000s alternative rock band. Before it was Clermont Elementary, it was the Lincoln Park School for African Americans. Members of the Lincoln Park South Lake Alliance group rallied to retain the school as an education center.

Through the partnerships with Lake Tech, Lake-Sumter State College, Career Source and LEAD (Lake Economic Area Development), all Lake County students, regardless of where they are enrolled, will be able to utilize the workforce dual-enrollment programs. Transportation will be provided. There will also be adult education classes offered.

Check your county: Which Florida counties have the fewest high school graduates?

“Lincoln Park provides a plethora of opportunities for students,” Williams said. “This is going to be one of the premium schools in the nation because it offers so much more to the students. There will be opportunities for students to pursue- on the job training, college/career paths, and earn credits for part-time jobs which will count toward their electives. A student could easily graduate in three years, depending on their path.”

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: New school in historic Clermont building: Lincoln Park Education Center