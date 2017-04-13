The New Lincoln Navigator Is Gigantic

From Road & Track

The new Navigator is here for those who prefer massive SUVs over traditional luxury sedans like the Continental. Lincoln hopes it can become even more popular than their current money maker, the MKC, and continue to 'build their momentum,' especially in China, where they attract a younger audience and more women than ever before.

In the Navigator, 450 horsepower and 500 lb.-ft. of torque comes with a ten-speed automatic and a cabin offering 'first class travel' for the family, as they put it. Lincoln also wants to make the 'best client experience on the market' a big part of the deal. That includes bringing cars to you for showing and testing without the need to visit the dealership, effortless servicing with Lincoln loaners on demand and even a chauffeur service that will drive you home in your own car after a long night.

View photos Photo credit: Máté Petrány/Road&Track More

Lincoln says this aluminum-bodied Navigator comes with "75 new features and technologies." What's for sure is that it has the biggest head-up display, the biggest glass roof, and the biggest everything else, probably. It's also packed with USB ports and digital displays that can stream multiple videos at once, sharing content with Lincoln's hotspot. Beyond the 20-speaker audio system, Lincoln also expects to sell more 'Black Label' cars, with the Navigator getting two new packages called Destination and Yacht Club. Of course.

View photos Photo credit: Máté Petrány/Road&Track More

View photos

View photos

View photos Photo credit: Máté Petrány/Road&Track More

By the end of this year, all Lincolns will have Alexa through Amazon as well, allowing you to pre-program your satnav remotely. Oh, and one of the driving modes is called 'Excite.' Because Lincoln people aren't pounding their chests, and 'sport' just doesn't fit their 'quiet luxury' theme. Did we mention it's big? Yeah. The new Lincoln Navigator is big.