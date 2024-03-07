Lincoln National Forest raises fire danger rating

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lincoln National Forest in southern New Mexico has already raised its fire danger. The “moderate” ranking means accidental fires are possible but the numbers typically remain low and most wood fires would likely spread slowly. Grass fires could burn more quickly on windy days.

There are no restrictions on campfires in the forest at this point but campers are urged to use caution.

