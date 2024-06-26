Lincoln Hills staffer dies after assault by 16-year-old boy at youth prison

MADISON - A staff member at a youth prison in northern Wisconsin has died from his injuries after he was assaulted by a teen incarcerated there, according to Lincoln County Coroner Valerie Caylor.

The coroner said the 49-year-old man was confirmed to be brain dead after hitting his head on concrete as a result of the attack that occurred about 8 p.m. Monday at Lincoln Hills School for Boys. He was taken by helicopter to a hospital for treatment.

The man wished to be an organ donor, and that route is being pursued by the family, Caylor said.

The teen, a 16-year-old boy, first assaulted a 25-year-old female staff member in a residence hall after returning from outdoor recreation, according to the Department of Corrections. She was taken to a hospital, treated and released.

The teen then assaulted the second staff member who hit his head on the concrete.

The assault remains under investigation by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Lincoln County District Attorney's office, according to a press release.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said more information will be available Wednesday.

This is a developing story.

