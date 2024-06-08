Lincoln High School student wins cash prize for her artwork

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Two days of detailing colored pencil butterflies, followed by two days of meshing her handcrafted artwork with digital elements, intertwined with boundless research of an “Unsung Hero” landed 11th grader Jimin Lee with a $750 prize.

Of her years spent expressing herself through art, crafting and creating away, she said she never expected to win a cash prize for her creations.

Jimin entered the 2024 ARTEFFECT competition by the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes. Her prized artwork communicates the activism of Kim Hak-Sun who 40 years after World War II took steps toward justice for sexual violence victims of the Japanese military.

An “Unsung Hero” is defined as individuals who took extraordinary actions that changed the course of history.

After scouring a list of possible heroes, Jimin first found a connection to Hak-Sun because they are both Korean, but after reading her story, she was beyond inspired by her advocacy.

