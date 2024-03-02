Lincoln Elementary's Jason Luksik named finalist for National Distinguished Principal award

Mar. 1—BEMIDJI — Jason Luksik, principal of

Lincoln Elementary School

in Bemidji, has been named one of three finalists for the Minnesota 2024 National Distinguished Principal Award.

Presented by the National Association of Elementary School Principals and the Minnesota Elementary School Principals' Association, the National Distinguished Principals program was established in 1984.

The program recognizes elementary and middle school principals who set high standards for instruction, student achievement, character and climate for the students, families and staff in their learning communities. The program is based on three fundamental ideas:

* Children's attitudes toward learning and their perceptions of themselves as lifelong learners are established in the beginning school years.

* The scope and quality of children's educational experiences are determined primarily by the school principal, who establishes the character of a particular school's program through the important work of teachers and the support of caring parents.

* The dedication and enthusiasm of the outstanding principals who guide children's early education experiences should be acknowledged to show appreciation for their work and to serve as models for others in the field.

The NDP program was designed to recognize outstanding leadership of active principals based on the following criteria:

* Has been a building principal for at least five years.

* Is an active principal of a school in which a commitment to excellence is clearly evident through programs designed to meet the academic and social needs of all students, and through firmly established community ties with parents and local business organizations.

* Is respected by students, colleagues, parents and the community at large.

* Is clearly committed to excellence and shows a strong commitment to the principalship through active membership in professional associations.

* Assumes an active role in their community, distinguishing themselves as a leader in civic, religious or humanitarian activities.

"These exemplary educational leaders embody the spirit of excellence, innovation and dedication to the betterment of their schools and communities," MESPA executive director Michelle Krell said in a release. "Their commitment to fostering a positive and impactful learning environment serves as an inspiration to educators statewide."

The other two finalists include Fatima Lawson, principal of Highwood Hills Elementary in St. Paul, and Ronald Salazar, principal of Birch Grove Elementary in Brooklyn Park.

The finalists will be interviewed by a statewide selection committee including representatives from each of MESPA's 12 geographical divisions, 2023 National Distinguished Principal Brendan Bogart and selection committee chair Bret Domstrand.

More information can be found at

www.mespa.net/ndp.