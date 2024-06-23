Lincoln County, tribe residents can start applying for help after devastating wildfires

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Community members who have been impacted by the South Fork Fire and the Salt Fire can apply for assistance from the government.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is offering assistance to households in the Mescalero Apache Tribe and Lincoln County. Residents do not need to return to their home, or hear from their insurance company, before applying for help.

Through FEMA, wildfire victims can secure help for immediate needs (like food, first aid, hygiene products) and displacement.

To apply online, visit this link. If you can’t access the website, you can call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

A state recovery center has also been arranged at the Roswell Convention Center. It’s open every day of the week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents can get help for SNAP benefits, WIC, unemployment, insurance claims, additional living expenses, applying for Medicaid, and peer support.

To reach the state’s Fire Hotline, call 833-663-4736 or click here.

