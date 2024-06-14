Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office arrests two men in connection with arson case in Harrisburg

Officials with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested two men trying to start a fire in the early hours of Friday morning at an area business in Harrisburg.

A Sioux Falls man, 24, has been charged on two counts of second degree arson, and a Harrisburg man, 23, was charged with aiding and abetting, and misprision of a felony, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. Both have been booked into the Minnehaha County Jail. Their names have not been released at this time.

At about 12:50 a.m., a witness called in a fire at the business in the 300 block of West Willow Street. When deputies arrived, they put out the flames quickly by using their fire extinguishers on hand, and discovered a pile of bundled firewood had caught fire, the release states.

The Harrisburg Fire Department, which is volunteer, arrived shortly after and discovered another active fire near the back of the building.

"It was immediately apparent that the fires were suspicious in nature," the release states.

As deputies searched the area and spoke with witnesses, they identified two witnesses. At about 3 a.m., they found the two at an apartment complex a few blocks away and arrested them without incident, the release states.

"This investigation is still on going and more charges are possible," the release states.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls man charged with arson at Harrisburg business