Lincoln County board chair ousted from position after no-confidence vote

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carrol Mitchem was removed as chair of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners Wednesday afternoon.

Commissioners voted 4-1 in a consideration of no confidence in Mitchem, and named Cathy Davis the new chair. Last week they called for a special meeting after a session where they amended county rules to allow the vote.

He is still a member of the board.

At last week’s meeting, Mitchem accused commissioners of keeping information from him. Queen City News is working to learn the nature of the complaint against him.

Mitchem has been a Lincoln County commissioner for 20 years. He has previously been arrested for driving while intoxicated in 2022, and in 2020 was cited for keeping his restaurant open against the governor’s order in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

