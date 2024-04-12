Lincoln Avenue will close fully for one week, partially for two years

Starting Monday, April 15, Lincoln Avenue will be fully closed for approximately one week, between Business Route 209/Brown Street and Prospect Street in East Stroudsburg for construction.

Traffic will be detoured onto Business Route 209/Brown Street, Ridgeway Street and Prospect Street during the closure.

Starting Monday April 22, Lincoln Avenue northbound will remain closed until the spring of 2026, and traffic will remain detoured on the same detour route.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation warns to expect delays and use caution driving through the area.

Interstate 80 at Exit 308 is undergoing a massive reconstruction and reconfiguration project. The project is estimated to end in mid-2027. Construction is pictured here on Sept. 28, 2023.

According to PennDOT District 5 Safety Press Officer Sean Brown, Forge Road will also be closed to through traffic during this time. These closures and restrictions are part of the ongoing construction for the Interstate 80 Exit 308 realignment project.

More: 'Worse before it gets better': PennDOT's work on I-80 Exit 308 continues

The project will replace two bridges, the Interstate 80 bridge over Lincoln Avenue and the former DL&W Railroad, and the Prospect Street bridge over I-80. It will also include reconstruction of the interchange ramps to elongate them to facilitate acceleration and deceleration, widening of the interstate from four lanes to six and the addition of several retaining walls along the interstate.

When completed, the project will have added roundabouts at ramp termini, a new traffic signal at the new T-intersection of Prospect Street and Forge Road/Greentree Drive and additional traffic signal improvements at the Prospect Street and East Brown Street intersection.

PennDOT estimates the project to be completed in mid-2027.

Maria Francis covers K-12 education and real estate, housing and development for the Pocono Record. Reach her at mfrancis@poconorecord.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: PennDOT's Exit 308 project to close Lincoln Avenue in East Stroudsburg