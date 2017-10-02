Lin-Manuel Miranda Says He Received Death Threats On Facebook

Composer and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda stated he received death threats on his Facebook page, possibly over his comments condemning President Donald Trump for his response to hurricane-hit Puerto Rico.

In a tweet posted Sunday, the actor best known for creating and starring in the Broadway musicals "Hamilton" and "In the Heights," said he had asked the co-administrator of his Facebook page to "report the death threats" and delete the posts "with the worst language."

Miranda did not mention what prompted the threats. However, it is thought that his criticism of Trump over his response to relief measures for hurricane-hit Puerto Rico may have triggered them.

The posts, if any, appeared to have been deleted from his page at the time of publishing this article.

Miranda had launched a scathing Twitter attack on Trump on Saturday, saying the president would go "straight to hell," linking Trump's tweets attacking San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz for being "nasty" to him and having poor leadership skills.

Miranda also wrote, "She has been working 24/7. You have been GOLFING. You're going straight to hell. Fastest golf cart you ever took."

The tweets were also posted on Facebook, eliciting a discussion in the comments section, with many praising Miranda for his condemnation of Trump.

However, another tweet, in which he used some strong language, prompted some Facebook users to attack Miranda, saying he was spreading hatred.

"Your hatred us shining through and I hope you are happy with yourself for spreading the lies and hatred. God will have spot for you too my friend," one user commented on the post.

"I hope you trendy liberals start a violent war...whats coming to you will make syria....look like child's play...you are going get slaughteted...Trump supporters have lots of firepower....you trendies with your Antifa masks and sticks versus assault rifles and lots of .45...and 9mm....good luck trendies....," another wrote.

