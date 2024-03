TechCrunch

Meta today is offering more details about how it plans to make its messaging apps, WhatsApp and Messenger, interoperable with third-party messaging services, as required by the new EU law, the Digital Markets Act (DMA). In addition, Meta now says it will ask third parties to use the Signal protocol, though it may make exceptions to this in the future. Specifically, Meta says that it will only allow third-party developers to use another protocol besides Signal, "if they are able to demonstrate it offers the same security guarantees as Signal."