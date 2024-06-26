Limestone sheriff: Hartselle man solicited prostitute with fentanyl

Jun. 26—A Hartselle man accused of using fentanyl to solicit prostitution was arrested on Friday, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

Jamey Dan Dobbins, 57, is charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and soliciting prostitution and remained in Limestone County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of a $52,000 bond, jail records show.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies pulled Dobbins over on Mooresville Road after observing a "suspicious vehicle" with one operational headlight. Deputies recognized Dobbins "based on previous investigations."

Alyssa Mary Turner, 25, of Athens, was Dobbins' passenger, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"Probable cause was found to search the vehicle, and 1.7 grams of fentanyl was located, among other drug-related crimes," the Sheriff's Office said. "During the investigation, it was discovered that Dobbins was soliciting prostitution with drugs and money."

Turner was also arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff's Office. Records show Turner remained in Limestone County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of a $51,000 bond.

— david.gambino@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438.