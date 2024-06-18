Limes lead Millcreek police to suspects accused of taking $15,000 from woman in jail scam

An 87-year-old Millcreek Township woman lost $15,000 to scammers in January when she believed callers who stated her son was in jail and the money was needed to secure his release, according to Millcreek Township police.

A bag of limes helped Millcreek police identify two Connecticut men as the suspects who ripped the woman off.

Arvin J. Francisco-Bonilla, 34, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, and Victor I. Francisco-Bonilla, 32, of Torrington, Connecticut, are wanted on felony counts of theft by deception and conspiracy to commit theft by deception that Millcreek police filed against them on Thursday in the alleged scam, which investigators said happened on Jan. 23.

Arvin Francisco-Bonilla is also facing a felony count of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, while Victor Francisco-Bonilla is facing a felony count of conspiracy to commit dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, according to case documents.

Both men remained at large Monday.

Common scam snares Millcreek woman

The scam the two Connecticut men are accused of pulling is known as the "jail scam," or as a variation of the "grandparents scam." In these ruses, which have circulated widely for years, a person — typically an elderly person — receives a phone call from someone claiming to be a relative, commonly a child or grandchild, and is told the relative is in jail and money is needed to bond the relative out, according to local police and law enforcement around the country.

In the Millcreek case, police said the victim came to the township police station on Jan. 23 and said she received a call that morning and heard a male voice say, "This is your son," Detective Adam Hardner wrote in the criminal complaints against Arvin and Victor Francisco-Bonilla. The woman said another male then got on the phone and told her that her son was in jail and she needed to provide $15,000 to secure her son's release, according to information in the affidavits of probable cause filed with the complaints.

The woman was instructed to withdraw the money from her bank account and give it to a driver who later came to her home to collect it, according to the affidavit.

Police were given a description of the driver's vehicle and a possible license plate and traced it to an Erie man who said he works as a Lyft driver. The man told investigators he accepted a job to retrieve a package from the woman's address and drive it to a destination off Interstate 80 about four hours away. After reaching the destination, which the driver said was a store parking lot, he said he was met by a male who collected the package before the driver returned to Erie, investigators wrote in the affidavits.

Police determined the location was a store in Milton, Pennsylvania, and obtained surveillance video from the store. The video showed the Lyft driver arriving at the location and a man wearing a baseball cap approaching the vehicle and the driver handing him the package, according to information in the affidavits.

Video also showed the man in the baseball cap arriving at the location in a gray Honda Pilot about an hour before the driver arrived. Two men exited the Honda and went into the store, where they bought a bag of limes and one of the men used his phone to pay for the limes, Hardner wrote in the affidavits.

Police said they identified one of the suspects through bank records as Arvin Francisco-Bonilla. They learned from the Connecticut State Police that he owned a gray Honda Pilot. They also received Arvin Francisco-Bonilla's driver's license photo and identified him as one of the suspects, according to information in the affidavits.

Investigators wrote that they identified Victor Francisco-Bonilla as the other suspect through his U.S. passport photo.

