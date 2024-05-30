Lima woman pleads not guilty to aggravated burglary, theft

May 30—LIMA — A Lima woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and theft, a fifth-degree felony, in Allen County Common Pleas Court.

Allesha Julien, 28, was indicted on the same charges as Breanna Shurelds, 25, who was on trial this week for events that happened at Shurelds' brother's ex-girlfriend's house on March 6, 2023.

Julien testified for Shurelds in the trial, as she was with Shurelds when she stole items from the house and got into a confrontation with a man staying at the house. The jury found Shurelds guilty on both charges, and Judge Terri Kohlrieser sentenced Shurelds to five years in prison.

Julien was arrested outside of the courtroom before testifying due to a warrant being issued for her arrest.

