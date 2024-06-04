Lima woman offered plea deal

Jun. 4—LIMA — A Lima woman has until June 18 to accept a plea deal from the state for possession of hashish, a third-degree felony, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony, as discussed at a pretrial hearing Tuesday in the Allen County Common Pleas Court.

The plea deal for Myeshia Luster, 30, will include the specifications of the forfeiture of three guns and more than $13,000 as stated in the hashish charge. Charges of the illegal manufacture of drugs, a first-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, will be dismissed if the deal is accepted.

The indictment alleged Luster manufactured hashish and had between 50 and 250 grams of hashish as well as oxycodone.

