Lima teen involved in Friday night fight has died

Apr. 15—LIMA — A juvenile involved in a fight in Lima on Friday evening died Monday in a Columbus hospital.

According to a press release from the Lima Police Department, a 14-year-old is currently in custody in connection with the incident on preliminary charges of delinquency by felonious assault.

At about 8:30 p.m. Friday, patrol officers from the Lima Police Department were dispatched to the 200 block of South Scott Street in reference to a large fight and an individual being assaulted on the ground, according to the statement.

Officers subsequently located a 13-year-old lying unconscious along the road. That individual was transported to Lima Memorial Health System, and later to Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, with what was determined to be a serious head injury.

The juvenile was pronounced dead Monday morning by medical personnel at Nationwide Children's Hospital, according to LPD. The body will be transported to the Franklin County Coroner's Office for an autopsy, and the investigation will continue, police said.

Lima police declined to identify either person Monday.

Results of the investigation will be forwarded to the Allen County Prosecutor's Office to determine appropriate charges, if any, against the juvenile in custody.

Anyone with additional information and or evidence about the incident should contact the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444 and ask for Detective Steve Stechschulte or Juvenile Officer Chad Kunkleman, or call CrimeStoppers at 419-229-7867.

No further information or names or information will be released by the Lima Police Department in relation to this incident or investigation, according to the press release.