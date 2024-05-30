Lima man sentenced to prison for sex crimes in Auglaize County

May 30—WAPAKONETA — A Lima man was sentenced in Auglaize County on May 15 to 54 months in prison and is required to register as a tier-II sex offender for 25 years for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony.

Brandon Bunch, 26, was indicted in November 2023 on two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of importuning, the latter being fifth-degree felonies. When Bunch changed his plea in March to guilty on a sexual conduct charge, the rest of the charges were dismissed.

