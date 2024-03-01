Lima man sentenced to 13 years in burglary, domestic violence

Feb. 29—LIMA — Judge Terri Kohlrieser handed down a sentence of a minimum of 13 years in prison to Hezekiah Williams for counts related to a November 2022 incident.

Williams, 23, pled guilty in January to charges of aggravated burglary, felonious assault and domestic violence.

"I sit with people every day who have made terrible choices and realize they would have made different decisions if they were acting rationally," Kohlrieser said as she delivered the sentence.

The hearing was contentious as members of Williams' family gave statements of support, and Kohlrieser reprimanded both of them for belittling the victims, and victim representatives for interrupting.

The state recommended a sentence of no less than 10 years based on the victim's resulting trauma and Williams' potential for recidivism.

"I believe that the victims did suffer serious psychological harm," Assistant Prosecutor Kyle Thines argued. "The defendant has a child with the victim and was holding that child when he entered the house. He has a history of convictions, and I would submit he shows no remorse."

A representative from Crime Victim Services read a statement from the victim and explained that Williams treated the trial like a joke and made threats of murder.

"It isn't fair that he has gotten out several times," the statement read. "With the actions he has done, a man like this doesn't deserve to be with his family."

The defense asked for a minimum sentence of six years for the burglary charge and three for the firearm charge it carried with it.

"I see so much potential there," Attorney Gene Murray said. "I think about this case a lot because I see that (Williams) is bright and smart."

Williams, whose family showed up in droves to support him, thanked them and apologized to them and his victims in his statement.

"I love my daughter and I hope that we can soon be reunited," he said. "I was disappointed in who I once was, but I'm starting to be proud of who I'm becoming. I used to live cowardly, but I'm starting to be courageous in facing my adversities head-on and becoming a man who my daughter can look up to."

Williams will serve five years for felonious assault and 180 days for domestic violence concurrently with the 10 year term for burglary and in addition to the three-year sentence for firearm charge after he entered the victim's home November of 2022 and struck two victims before presenting a gun.

Williams was credited with 129 days served in jail.

He will be subject to mandatory post-release control for up to five years at the conclusion of the sentence.

Reach Jacob Espinosa at 567-242-0399.