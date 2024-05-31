Lima man pleads guilty to rape charge

May 31—LIMA — A Lima man pleaded guilty Friday in the Allen County Common Pleas Court to one count of rape, a first-degree felony.

The plea deal for Anthony Elliott, 74, included removing the language in the charge that said the victim was under 10 years old and dismissing the additional charges of rape; public indecency, a third-degree misdemeanor; and gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.

Judge Terri Kohlrieser will sentence Elliott on June 27. A prison sentence is mandatory for the charge. The state recommended a seven-year minimum prison sentence, and Kohlrieser has the option of sentencing him anywhere between three to 11 years. Elliott will also have to register as a tier-III sex offender for the rest of his life.

