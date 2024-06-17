Lima man indicted for January shooting

Jun. 17—LIMA — An Allen County grand jury indicted a Lima man Thursday for a shooting that occurred Jan. 12.

Dewayne Carter Jr., 42, of Lima, was indicted on felonious assault, a second-degree felony; illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises, a third-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony. He is in jail with a $200,000 bond.

According to court documents, at around 2:05 p.m. Jan. 12, Lima police went to the Bite & Buzz parking lot at 701 S. Main St. on a report of a shooting. Police found a male in the parking lot with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds on the right side of his face and his inner right thigh and a broken jaw. Carter had fled the scene and was not located. The victim said he knew Carter, and the altercation centered around Carter's wife.

The victim only knew Carter as "Debo" but knew his wife's name and approximately where she lived, which led police to identify Carter, as he lives at the same address.

Reach Charlotte Caldwell at 567-242-0451.