Lima man gets 13-year prison sentence for sex crimes in Auglaize County

May 30—WAPAKONETA — A Lima man was sentenced in Auglaize County on May 20 to 13 years in prison and is required to register as a tier-III sex offender for life for two counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies; two counts of disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile, fourth-degree felonies; and two counts of public indecency, first- and fourth-degree misdemeanors.

Matthew Risch, 44, was indicted in July 2023 on three counts of gross sexual imposition; attempted gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; four counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles; and two counts of public indecency. A jury trial was held in April 2024, and jurors found Risch guilty on the counts he was sentenced for.

He was also ordered to pay a $3,000 fine.

The gross sexual conduct charges alleged Risch engaged or attempted to engage in sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13. The public indecency counts alleged the Lima man exposed himself to the victim or victims.

Most of the acts took place in Auglaize County between March 10 and 13 of 2023. Other incidents are said to have taken place in October of 2022, according to the indictment.

Following his arrest after the indictment, Risch was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond. That bond was revoked, however, within a week after Risch allegedly violated the terms of his release by being on the premises where minors live, work or attend school.

