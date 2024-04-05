Lima cadets among fire academy graduates

Apr. 5—LIMA — Angie Britton and Britton K. Angle, both of Lima, are among 29 cadets to make up the Ohio Fire Academy's first graduating class of 2024.

Graduates from the academy, whose program is considered among the most challenging in the nation, earn their Firefighter I/II certification upon completion. According to a release from the Ohio Fire Marshal's Office, graduates from the program are highly sought after by fire departments across the state.

Graduates will be recognized at a ceremony at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 12, at the Division of State Fire Marshal's Ohio Fire Academy at 8895 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg.