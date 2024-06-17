Lily Limón looking to make comeback with El Paso City Council run for District 7 seat

Former Eastridge-Mid-Valley city Rep. Lily Limón is looking to make a comeback.

After losing her reelection bid for District 7 seat on the El Paso City Council in 2017 to current city Rep. Henry Rivera, whose two terms on the City Council are expiring this year, Limón believes she has the experience and know-how needed to do the job.

"I bring knowledge and experience since I served for four years on City Council," she wrote in an email. "In the eight years between the end of my term and today, I took the opportunity to participate in numerous community events and activities.

Lily Limon carries a candle with the image of the Virgen de Guadalupe as she speaks of the COVID-19 deaths during an interview at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church on March 9, 2021.

"My time was filled with learning and leadership activities that will help me make sound decisions on (City) Council."

So far, no other candidates have announced a bid for the seat, which will appear alongside a myriad of high-profile national, state and local elections on the Nov. 5 General Election ballot. Limón seems to have a clear path to victory.

At least three other City Council seats will be up for grabs in November.

West-Central city Rep. Josh Acevedo, who won his District 2 seat in a special election last year, will be running for reelection, as will city Rep. Joe Molinar in District 4. The District 3 seat is likewise in flux and the District 1 seat could be if current West Side city Rep. Brian Kennedy opts to run for mayor.

Serving the community

A graduate of Austin High School, who went on to receive bachelor's and master's degrees at the University of Texas at El Paso, Limón is a retired educator who worked as a Spanish teacher, vice principal and principal in the Ysleta Independent School District.

After retirement, she turned her attention toward advocacy, leading or being involved with a number of area organizations, including the Centro Cultural Mexican Pasó del Norte, the Dioscese of El Paso Commission on Migration and the El Paso Commission for Women board of directors, according to her campaign website.

Limón first joined the City Council in 2013 but was defeated four years later by Rivera, something she blames on "false character attacks" in the wake of her criticism of then-City Manager Tommy Gonzalez.

"I worked very hard to resolve 1,872 constituent concerns filed with my office, tackling frustrating residential needs such as graffiti removal and missed trash collection," she said of her time on the City Council. "I invested heavily in supporting my district in addition to attending every City Council meeting and committee session during my four-year term.

"I was outspoken in support of taxpayers, questioned the city manager's actions that weren't always in line with taxpayers' needs and fought for those who were underrepresented," Limón continued. "That led to a lot of false character attacks."

The years following her ouster on City Council saw her working as a political consultant with multiple successful El Paso candidates, including Mayor Oscar Leeser, El Paso County Commissioner Iliana Holguin and, most recently, El Paso County Attorney Christina Sanchez.

The eight years since that defeat, she said, have been spent showing voters "those attacks were clearly inaccurate" and proving that she knows how to "effectively work on behalf of District 7.

"I have nearly 100 endorsements already after just recently declaring for office," Limón said, "proving a wide range of El Pasoans know and trust me."

'Time to pull our belt tighter'

When it comes to key priorities for the city, Limón's follow the same trend as every other candidate: lowering taxes.

"I believe that it is time to pull our belt tighter and focus on carving down our debt, which is presently over $1 billion," she said. "Our focus needs to be on what is needed. I believe that the majority of the residents look forward to one day paying lower taxes and having no debt."

Beyond that, Limón said she wants to improve the quality of streets throughout District 7 and bolster public safety, which she said on her website is a "growing concern."

"The top challenges facing District 7 and the entire city of El Paso are well known," she wrote on her website. "I pledge to use my vast experience to advocate for District 7 residents and make sure city services are allocated to our neighborhoods. In short, I will cut through red tape and make this a stronger, healthier community."

