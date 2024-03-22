Lilly Endowment Inc. awards $3.75 million matching grant to Community Foundation of Elkhart County

Mar. 21—ELKHART — Community Foundation of Elkhart County has received a matching fund grant totaling $3.75 million as part of the eighth phase of Lilly Endowment Inc.'s initiative, Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow (GIFT VIII).

According to a press release from the foundation, the Community Foundation will use the funding to grow the fund that supports discretionary grantmaking to nonprofits in Elkhart County and to complete the outdoor park portion of Tolson Center for Community Excellence.

Qualifying matching funds raised to support the community foundation's unrestricted endowment, totaling $1,375,000 will be eligible for a $2 (grantor)-to-$1 (grantee) match from the Lilly Endowment for the Fund for Elkhart County totaling $2.75 million from Lilly Endowment, the release states. Qualifying matching funds totaling $1 million raised for community projects and programs or capacity-building activities such as Tolson Center will be eligible for a $1 (grantor)-to-$1 (grantee) match.

"We are deeply grateful for the support of Lilly Endowment Inc. to the Community Foundation of Elkhart County and to community foundations throughout the state," said Pete McCown, president of the Community Foundation of Elkhart County. "Lilly Endowment's strong support has improved the lives of countless Hoosiers and we are fortunate to receive grants such as this one."

Through GIFT VIII Lilly Endowment has awarded matching fund grants totaling $133.8 million to community foundations serving all 92 of Indiana's counties, according to the information provided. Eligible community foundations submitted proposals requesting grants ranging from $100,000 to $15,000,000 based on the population of the counties they serve.

In 2023, Lilly Endowment launched GIFT VIII to help community foundations strengthen the towns, cities and counties they serve. Matching fund grants are one of several funding opportunities designed to help community foundations promote long-term viability; further strengthen their abilities to lead; encourage board engagement; and support and develop strategic efforts to enhance quality of life in their communities.