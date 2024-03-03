Lillian woman dies in motorcycle crash: FHP

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 58-year-old woman is dead after a Saturday motorcycle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Lillian resident was a passenger on a motorcycle attempting to turn onto West Detroit Boulevard, near Ashland Avenue, around 1:11 p.m., an FHP press release said.

The motorcycle “subsequently crashed into the tree-line on the south shoulder of West Detroit Boulevard,” the release said.

The driver, a 72-year-old Pensacola woman, was not wearing a helmet and was seriously injured, according to FHP. She was taken to Baptist Hospital.

The passenger also was not wearing a helmet, according to FHP, and her next of kin had not been notified, as of this report.

This is an ongoing investigation.

