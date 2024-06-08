Lilburn police searching for shoplifter who hit officer’s vehicle, fled scene

The Lilburn Police Department is looking for a shoplifting suspect who hit a police vehicle and fled.

Police say the incident occurred at the Wal-Mart on Lawrenceville Highway on Friday afternoon.

Officials say they are looking for a 2002 Acura TL with a drive out tag and should have moderate to heavy front end damage.

Anyone with information of who the man is or his location is asked to contact LPD or call 911.

