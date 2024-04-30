Lilburn man charged with killing pedestrian in Athens hit-and-run

A 21-year-old Lilburn man remained in jail Tuesday on drunk driving and vehicular homicide charges after police said he hit and killed a pedestrian on West Broad Street.

The collision claimed the life of Michael Kitchen, 34, of Madison, according to Athens-Clarke police.

Kitchen was hit by a vehicle about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday near Beech Haven Church, police said. An officer who was already in the area heard the crash and drove to the scene, where he found the pedestrian in the roadway, according to the report.

Police said the driver, Benhur Tesfai, 21, fled the scene after the crash, but an investigation led to his arrest later that morning. He was booked into jail shortly before 7 p.m. on first-degree vehicular charges, DUI and hit and run.

The circumstances of his arrest were not available at the time police released a report on the fatality.

Tesfai was denied bond, which will now require a bail hearing before a judge.

Police said that anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact officer Joey Lewis at 762-400-7169 or joey.lewis@accgov.com

Crime in Athens: Burglars target welding helmets at Airgas store in Athens

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Police charged Lilburn man will killing pedestrian in Athens