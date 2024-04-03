‘Lil Durk’ non-profit takes Chicago students on college tour in New York

CHICAGO — Chicago native and Grammy award-winning rapper ‘Lil-Durk’ took a group of students on a college tour in New York through his non-profit.

Neighborhood Heros Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by the rapper to drive positive change in youth living in under-resourced neighborhoods, partnered with the Brooklyn Nets to bring the students to St. John’s University in Queens, New York.

The goal of the cohort trip is to foster college and career readiness for Chicago highschoolers.

Durk ‘s College and Career Readiness Cohort Chicago students were able to get a tour and directly engage with the university’s faculty and students as well as participate in a career day event.

New York Senator Kevin Parker is also celebrating Durk’s efforts with a New York resolution in his honor.

According to a press release, the students are a part of Champs Male Mentoring and Phlanax Family services.

“Through this comprehensive approach, Durk’s Neighborhood Heroes Foundation and its partners aim to empower students with the skills, confidence, and resources needed to thrive in both academic and professional settings.”

The cohort program began during the fall semester of 2022 in partnership with NASCAR, Atlanta Hawks and Pepsi Co. The next trip was the spring semester of 2023 (Howard University- Washington DC) in partnership with Amazon Music Rotation and Marc Jacobs.

To date, Durk and his Neighborhood Heroes Foundation have serviced 50 students and given 100 thousand dollars in college scholarships.

Neighborhood Heroes foundation purchased business attire for the students involved and created a business intensive preparation class for the teens with professional headshots and Linked In profiles.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.