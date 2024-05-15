Lightning suspected cause of 3 brush fires across Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY − Lightning strikes were the suspected cause of three brush fires which all started as a line of storms moved across the Vero Beach area Wednesday.

The three fires were started over a span of roughly 10 miles from south of the Winter Beach area, to another just west of Vero Beach Regional Airport and a third west of 58th Avenue north of the St. Lucie County line, a fire official said.

"The storm brought it," said Assistant Fire Chief Richard Marini. "Most likely lightning from the storm started all three of them."

The fires were all reported between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. as severe weather moved into the county, he said.

Rainfall played a role in extinguishing each potential blaze, but county and Florida Forest Service firefighters responded to the fire west of the airport.

"Rain helped keep that in check," Marini said.

Just before 3 p.m., he said crews were still there "mopping up that one," to make sure nothing was left to reignite.

A fire in the 6300 block of High Pointe Circle required two fire engines and a brush truck, but Marini said it was "very small."

The fire reported off First Street Southwest, he said was also a "small one" and was already smoldering when crews arrived.

"They’re all contained and basically out," he said.

On Monday, at least three brush fires broke out across the county, one damaging a property, fueled by what fire officials said were windy and dry conditions.

